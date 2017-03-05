Clinton police arrested three women accused of shoplifting nearly $10,000-worth of merchandise from stores at the Clinton Crossing outlets, according to police.

Police said around 4 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of suspicious activity. While officers were investigating, a Polo Outlet store employee approached them and said a group of women had just shoplifted from his store.

Police located three woman matching the suspect description given by the employee.

According to police, the women had hundreds of pieces of clothing and footwear worth nearly $10,000 in their vehicle, stolen from 13 different stores at Clinton Crossing.

The suspects, identified as Betzaida Rodriguez, 31, Delia Rodriguez-Perez, 37, and Sheyla Orengo, 26, all of Springfield, Mass., were all charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Each was held on a $5,000 bond.