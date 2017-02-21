Woodbridge Couple Accused of Dozens of Identity Thefts in Atlanta Area

A Woodbridge, Connecticut couple suspected in dozens of identity thefts in the Atlanta, Georgia area has been arrested.

Woodbridge police said the Fulton County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia contacted them on Feb. 10 because they had active criminal arrest warrants for Ayelet Ellituv, 34 and her husband, Eliahu Shetrit, 53, who are accused of more than 50 counts of identity theft/fraud type charges.

Woodbridge Police took Ellituv and Shetrit into custody last week and both were held at the Woodbridge Police Department until Valentine’s Day, when they were transported to New Haven Superior Court to be arraigned and to wait for extradition to Georgia.