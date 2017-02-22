Woodbridge Police Arrest Georgia Identity Theft Suspects

Woodbridge police have arrested two people wanted in connection with a Georgia identity theft investigation on fugitive from justice charges.

Officials from the department said on Feb. 10 they were notified by the Fulton Country Sheriff’s Office that two Woodbridge residents, identified as Ayelet Ellituv, 34 and Eliahu Shetrit, 53, were wanted on over 50 counts of identity theft/fraud related charges. Woodbridge police arrested the pair last week and charged as a fugitive from justice.

The couple was held at the Woodbridge Police Department and were arraigned on Feb. 14. They await extradition to Georgia, police said.