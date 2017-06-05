Wooden Butterfly Taken From Sandy Hook Mural in Plantsville

One of the 26 wooden butterflies on a Sandy Hook mural in Plantsville was taken, police said.

Southington police responded to a Rails to Trails walking path behind the Ragozzino's Deli at 245 Summer Street at 8:04 a.m. on Monday.

Police found that one of the 26 wooden butterflies that are a part of a Sandy Hook mural along the trail was missing. Officers said they were unable to locate the missing piece when they searched the area and did not have any witnesses.

It is unclear when the butterfly was taken.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged theft is asked to call the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600 ext. 2367 or email. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous may also utilize the Southington Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 276-1234.

