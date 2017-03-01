YES Network to Return to Comcast Channel Lineup

Yankees fans, rejoice!

The YES Network is coming back to Comcast.

Comcast Xfinity viewers were not able to watch any Yankees games on YES last season after a dispute between Comcast and the regional sports network over how much Comcast would pay to distribute YES.

The dispute had been going on since the fall of 2015.

YES will be re-launched on March 31 in the areas where it was previously carried, according to Comcast.

Xfinity customers who had been receiving YES and did not change their level of service will automatically see YES on their lineup, most likely in its previous channel location, a spokesperson for the cable provider said.

Fans will get YES back in time to see the Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves in a preseason game on March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC Connecticut.