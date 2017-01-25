Yale-New Haven Hospital has requested a meeting with city officials to discuss intersection safety after an employee was struck and killed by a car while she was outside on the sidewalk during a break.

Candles, flowers and the words Rest in Peace Melissa still sit just across the street from the hospital at the intersection of South Frontage Road and York Street. NBC Connecticut obtained surveillance video from the deadly accident, which shows the final moments before 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi was hit by a car.

The hospital technician was taking her break on Jan 17. and can be seen in the video standing at the corner of the busy intersection. The video then shows a car fly up onto the sidewalk and hit her. Despite witnesses rushing to help her, she died of her injuries.

Yale-New Haven Hospital requested a meeting with city officials to discuss the incident and look at possible safety improvements to the intersection. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday.