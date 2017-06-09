Yard Goats Offering Employees Discounts on College Tuition

A look inside Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

The Hartford Yard Goats are offering employees a 10 percent discount for programs at Albertus Magnus College.

The baseball club said they have reached a partnership with the college to offer the discount to full-time, part-time and seasonal Yard Goats employees for accelerated undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Albertus Magnus College is also waiving application fees for Yard Goats employees.

“This unique benefit is another great way to help us attract great employees and at the same time help better the lives of our staff, the majority of whom are Hartford residents,” Yard Goats assistant general manager Mike Abramson said in a news release.

To apply for a position with the Yard Goats, visit the Yard Goats website.