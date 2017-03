You could have a hot dog named after you at the new Dunkin' Donuts stadium in Hartford.

The Yard Goats team is asking fans to send in their favorite ingredients on a footlong hot dog.

The winner with the best recipe will be added to the Yard Goats' menu at Kayem Hot Dog Cart.

In addition, the monthly winner will be given four tickets to a game, honored at the field and given the chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

