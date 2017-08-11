Kids with special needs learn to ride Bikes at specialized Miracle League camp in East Lyme.

About 30 kids and teens put the peddle to the metal at the “iCan Bike” summer camp in Niantic.

The program, hosted by the East Lyme Parks and Recreation and The Miracle League of CT, uses adaptive training bicycles and a specialized program to teach people with special needs how to ride a two-wheeler and become independent riders.

"Her cousins would go riding and she'd want to go with them. And she’d quickly get frustrated and couldn’t do it,” said Veronica Dastas, of Waterford, about her 8-year-old Amanda. “So now I think she'll be excited she can go with them."

Amanda told NBC Connecticut that she plans to ride her bicycle down to the ice cream shop and get some chocolate ice cream.

The Miracle League of CT also announced plans to build a Miracle League field in East Lyme. It's a special, rubberized sports field accommodating to wheelchairs. It'll be the first one in southeastern Connecticut.