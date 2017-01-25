North Korea Ready For New Missile Test: Official

In this May 9, 2016 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens during the party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea.

North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile "at any time, at any place," a senior regime official has exclusively told NBC News.

If such a launch was successfully carried out, it would be a major step toward Pyongyang's goal of targeting the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-armed weapon.

The comments were made by Choe Kang Il, deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, and highlight international concerns that the Kim Jong Un regime is more technologically advanced than previously thought.

North Korea has conducted a total of five nuclear tests, including two last year, but the country has never successfully launched an ICBM.

