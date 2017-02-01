2 Chair Models Pulled in Massive Recalls

Two separate furniture recalls affect about two million patio chairs sold at Home Depot and about 315,000 bar chairs sold at Lowe's, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Casual Living Worldwide manufactured the two million chairs sold at Home Depot stores in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The recall includes Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs, the safety commission announced.

There have been 25 reports of the chairs breaking, causing injuries from falls.

Separately, 3i corporation manufactured 315,000 swivel chairs sold at Lowe's department stores that are now being recalled.

Allen + roth brand safford model and Garden Treasures brand lakeview model bar chairs are affected by the recall, according to the safety commission.

The company has received 457 reports of the bar chairs breaking, resulting in broken ribs, head injuries and scrapes and bruises.