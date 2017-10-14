8-Year-Old Dies After Fall From Cruise Ship in Miami

An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling two stories from a cruise ship at PortMiami Saturday, Miami-Dade Police Department said.

During the debarkation process on board the Carnival Glory at around 8:15 a.m., the girl fell from a balcony in the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The ship's medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship's medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship's command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time."



The girl was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition where she later died, according to Miami Fire-Rescue.