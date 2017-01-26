Accused Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Officially Charged

Officials held a moment of reflection before reopening the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, a week after five people were killed and six others injured in a shooting. (Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017)

Nearly three weeks after allegedly opening fire inside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Esteban Santiago was officially charged Thursday for the deadly mass shooting.

Santiago, an Iraq War veteran who flew from his home in Anchorage, Alaska to South Florida on Jan. 6, was indicted on 22 federal charges by a grand jury, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The 26-year-old faces two charges each for the five people killed during the incident near the baggage claim of Terminal 2. Santiago also faces two counts each for the six people wounded in the shooting.

Santiago is due back in court Monday, where he will enter a plea on all charges. He confessed to planning the shooting following interrogation from officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, FBI and other agencies, authorities said.