April the giraffe is keeping vets on their toes, they say, hinting the pregnant creature is finally nearing a now globally anticipated meeting with her fourth calf.

According to the most recent Facebook post by Animal Adventure Park, the zoo live-streaming April's pregnancy, a keeper reports increased swelling in the pregnant giraffe's backend and "significant baby kicks from within."

As for when she'll deliver, only time will tell, the zoo says.

"Vet reports all is well and no reason for concern," the Thursday night post said. "April is posturing quite a bit which is keeping us on our toes! We will see what the weekend brings."

The zoo said most of the day Thursday was spent digging paths for keepers to access exhibits, for animals to access watering stations and more yard space, and clearing roadways for fuel deliveries.

More than 65,000 people were watching April as the sun rose Friday morning, illuminating her hay-laden pen with streaky golden rays. Her 5-year-old mate, Oliver, was seen sitting calmly in his pen across the way as April peered in some unseen direction, her back to the camera.

ow world-famous, long-necked beauty was seen on the live stream as more than 40,000 people watched moving about her pen, sitting up and sitting down throughout the early morning hours. She also appeared to be taking a nap as her neck was stretched all the way around her body.

Watch the live stream below (NOTE: weather conditions are causing intermittent disruptions).

April has had periods of edginess in recent weeks brought on by stretches of cold weather and her active calf. Nevertheless, April is in “great physical and mental condition,” and the vets who have been monitoring her say they’re pleased with her progress.

Adorable Zoo Babies: German Shepherd Nurses Tiger Cubs

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines late last month after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, says the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process has been a huge factor in drawing crowds.

Recently Born Zoo Animals

Everyone is waiting for April the giraffe to give birth. While you wait, take a look at some of the other recently born zoo animals from around the world. (Published Friday, March 3, 2017)

"I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you're gonna get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

He added that April's pregnancy is not just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.

Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf, which will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

Unbelievable Animals: Frozen Fox Stuck in Lake