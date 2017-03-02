Asylum Seeker With Brain Tumor Granted Bond to Seek Care

Sara Beltran-Hernandez has been at a detention center in Alvarado since 2015. Her family is currently seeking "humanitarian parole" due to Hernandez's medical condition. (February 25, 2017)

An immigration judge granted bond Thursday to a Salvadoran woman so she can leave a detention facility to seek treatment for a brain tumor, according to Amnesty International.

Sara Beltran Hernandez is pursuing medical care as she seeks asylum in the United States. She says she will be subjected to domestic abuse and gang violence if she returns to her home country.

The 26-year-old was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after collapsing last month at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, south of Fort Worth.

She had sought a conditional release to have more control over her medical care. She has already been denied bond twice.

The release comes after a campaign by Amnesty International, which mobilized members across the country to call ICE and ask for her to be set free.

“Sara and her family are overjoyed that she will finally be able to be with her loved ones and receive medical care after being unjustly detained for over 400 days,” said Eric Ferrero of Amnesty International USA. “Sara never should have been held for so long in the first place, let alone with a medical issue. It is unconscionable to treat people fleeing violence and danger as if they are criminals. Applying for asylum should not mean giving up one’s human rights in the process.”

Beltran-Hernandez’s release will allow her to reside with her family in New York while her asylum claim is processed.