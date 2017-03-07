New Wave of Bomb Threats Targets Jewish Centers, ADL Offices

A man allegedly waging an intense campaign of harassment against a former lover was responsible for bomb threats against the Anti-Defamation League and some Jewish centers around the country, authorities said Friday. Marc Santia reports.

Another wave of bomb threats targeted Jewish community centers Tuesday, with facilities in New York, Florida and Milwaukee ordering brief evacuations and the Anti-Defamation League tweeting several of its offices had gotten threats.

It's the latest in a string of threats that has prompted evacuations of dozens of facilities in 30 states in recent months.

The Louis S Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester in Monroe County received a threat overnight and sent an email to employees and members around 6 a.m., multiple reports said. According to NBC affiliate WHEC, about 80 people in the building at the time had to leave as investigators swooped in.

The nature of the threat wasn't immediately clear. Authorities deemed the center safe by 9:30 a.m.; it reopened shortly thereafter.

"I am aware that there are other JCC facilities across the country that have received the same or similar-type threats," Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson said during a morning briefing, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. "We will work with the FBI to see if this was a similar type threat."

A Jewish center in Milwaukee was also evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Tuesday. That facility was also cleared; the group said it was the third threat targeting the center in the last month. There was a report of a Jewish center in Onondaga County's DeWitt being evacuated. And NBC Miami reported David Posnack Hebrew Day School in Davie, Florida, was evacuated Tuesday for the second time in a week after receiving a threat.

The ADL tweeted several of its offices had received threats Tuesday morning, though the specific locations weren't immediately clear. A person who answered the phone at the group's national headquarters in Manhattan said that office was not evacuated. The headquarters on Third Avenue received threatening calls and emails late last month.

A man was arrested last week in connection with one of the February threats to the ADL and threats to seven other Jewish centers, but prosecutors say he's a copycat who used the pattern as a cover in a scheme to get back at a former lover.

Authorities have been looking into more than 120 bomb threats called into nearly 100 JCC schools, child care and other similar facilities across the nation since January. No injuries have been reported in any of the cases and no devices have been found. The FBI is assisting in the probe.