Conway Dons 'Trump Revolutionary Wear' for Inauguration

Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway sported a "Trump revolutionary wear" outfit for the inauguration ceremony Friday, she told NBC.

"It's just Gucci," an elated Conway told NBC about the red, white and blue outfit prior to the ceremony Friday morning.

"It's revolutionary wear!" she then said. "Trump revolutionary wear!"

Conway then danced and playfully saluted after explaining her outfit.

Conway's style drew some criticism on Twitter, with users pointing out how colonial the outfit looks.

"@KellyannePolls goes 4 #revolutionary look at the #Inauguration Auditioning 4 @Hamiltonthemusical? #nutcracker?" wrote Karyn Miller-Medzon.

