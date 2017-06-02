Cosby’s Accusers Say Trial Is ‘Moment We’ve Been Waiting for’

Some of Bill Cosby's accusers plan to be at the courthouse in the suburbs of Philadelphia on Monday where he will be on trial for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand.

The trial is seen as a broader reckoning by many of the 50-plus others whose stories emerged in a cascade of interviews, press conferences and lawsuits in 2014 and 2015 accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting them.

Victoria Valentino and Therese Serignese, two of the many accusers, booked an Airbnb five minutes from the courthouse and ordered buttons emblazoned with a gladiola and these words: "We Stand in Truth."

Cosby, 79, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Constand. He and his attorneys have suggested race, money or revenge might have fueled claims that began piling up a decade before they erupted into a full-blown scandal.

