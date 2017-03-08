Firefighters: At Least 19 Dead in Fire at Guatemalan Orphanage | NBC Connecticut
Firefighters: At Least 19 Dead in Fire at Guatemalan Orphanage

    The fire broke out in a troubled orphanage near Guatemala City.

    The spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire department says at least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a troubled orphanage near Guatemala City.

    Spokesman Mario Cruz tells the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters are still extinguishing parts of Wednesday's blaze.

    But he says that so far 19 bodies have been found and about two dozen people are being treated for injuries.

    The orphanage has been criticized for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.

