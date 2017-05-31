Security forces inspect near the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital.

At Least 80 people have died and more than 300 were wounded in an early morning bomb attack in Kabul Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The blast happened during the rush-hour commute in Afghanistan's capital. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told NBC News that the bomb exploded close to the presidential palace and the German Embassy.

The neighborhood is considered Kabul's safest area, with foreign embassies and government offices protected by various security measures.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.