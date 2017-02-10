Toy Wands Sold at Disney Shows Recalled Over Injury Hazard

The recall involves light-spinner wands with either Mickey or Minnie Mouse at the top.

Feld Entertainment is recalling more than 30,000 light-spinner wands sold exclusivly at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows due to an injury hazard.

The wands feature either a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top and measures about 18 inches tall. The Mickey Mouse wands are yellow, red and black. The Minnie Mouse wands are pink, white and blue.

The top component of the light-spinner toy wands can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod, posing an injury hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immeditaley stop using the recalled wands and contact Feld Entertainment at 800-755-1530 or 703-448-3683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to receive a full refund.

They were sold for about $22 at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016.

See the full list of shows below: