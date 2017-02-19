Dog Left at Shelter Comes With Heartbreaking Letter From Kid Who Loved Him | NBC Connecticut
Dog Left at Shelter Comes With Heartbreaking Letter From Kid Who Loved Him

Addressed to Rhino's new family, the letter says the animal's "cheeks make a lot of slobber."

    Rhino Lightning arrived at the shelter last week, with a spiral notebook filled back to front with a child's notes about the dog — a "striped dream," as the adoring author put it, the Today Show reported.

    Addressed to Rhino's new family, the letter says the animal's "cheeks make a lot of slobber." He is "a good dog and he loves cuddles," and is a "very amazing puppy." Rhino "hates snow & swimming," but he "loves to run around" and to sleep under the blankets.

    "The family told our receiving staff the notebook was written by one of their kids," Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster told TODAY in an email. "It was​ filled with information about Rhino for his new​ ​family​."

