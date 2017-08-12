A car plowed into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017, killing at least one person and wounding dozens others. Earlier, hundreds of white nationalists and counter-protesters chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. The rally had been planned to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. One night earlier, fights broke out when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

