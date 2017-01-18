Earth Sets Record for Hottest Year Third Time in a Row | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Earth Sets Record for Hottest Year Third Time in a Row

The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which measure global temperatures in slightly different ways

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    FILE - In this May 31, 2015 file photo, a woman cools herself on a hot summer day in Hyderabad, in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

    Government scientists say the Earth sizzled to a third straight heat record last year. 

    They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared. 

    The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which measure global temperatures in slightly different ways. They said last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record. 

    NOAA calculated that the average global temperature last year was 58.69 degrees (14.84 degrees Celsius) — beating the previous year by .07 degrees (.04 Celsius). 

    Extreme Weather: Flooding in California

    [NATL] Extreme Weather
    Getty Images

    NASA's figures include more of the Arctic, which was warmer than usual. The agency said last year was .22 degrees (.12 degrees Celsius) warmer than 2015. 

    NASA's Gavin Schmidt said most of the record heat was from man-made climate change.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices