Fire in Hong Kong Subway Station Injures 11

The Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station was closed after the fire, officials said.

A fire erupted in a Hong Kong subway station Friday evening, injuring 11 people, officials said.

The flames broke out at the Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station at about 7:15 p.m. local time, Hong Kong police said.

Eleven people were injured in the fire; its cause was still being investigated hours later, authorities said.

Images posted to social media show a man laying on the ground of the station as flames engulf his legs. Another photo, taken from the station's platform, shows fire inside of a train.

The station was closed after the fire. Hong Kong police would not comment on reports that a Molotov cocktail was the cause of the fire.

Top News: Brazil Gov't Protest, South Africa Unrest and More