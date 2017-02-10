Fire in Hong Kong Subway Station Injures 11 | NBC Connecticut
Fire in Hong Kong Subway Station Injures 11

The flames broke out at the Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station at about 7:15 p.m. local time, Hong Kong police said

    Po Wayon Ng
    The Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station was closed after the fire, officials said.

    A fire erupted in a Hong Kong subway station Friday evening, injuring 11 people, officials said. 

    The flames broke out at the Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station at about 7:15 p.m. local time, Hong Kong police said. 

    Eleven people were injured in the fire; its cause was still being investigated hours later, authorities said. 

    Images posted to social media show a man laying on the ground of the station as flames engulf his legs. Another photo, taken from the station's platform, shows fire inside of a train.

    The station was closed after the fire. Hong Kong police would not comment on reports that a Molotov cocktail was the cause of the fire. 

