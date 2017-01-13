File Photo — Shown is the 2009 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle Gold Coin, at the United States Mint in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2009.

For the first time in American history, Lady Liberty will be portrayed as a woman of color on United States currency, NBC News reported.

In celebration of the U.S. Mint and Treasury's 225th anniversary, the new $100 coin was unveiled on Thursday featuring Lady Liberty as a black woman.

Since the passage of the Coinage Act in 1792, all coins are required to feature an "impression emblematic of liberty," in either words or images. Until the new coin designed by Justin Kunz was unveiled, Lady Liberty had always been depicted as a white woman.