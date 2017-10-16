Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a burning home in Leominster, Massachusetts where a man barricaded himself Monday afternoon, according to state police.

Police say a man who had barricaded himself inside a burning home in Leominster, Massachusetts, has been found dead.

Local police went to 8 Eden Glen Road on Monday to serve the man with a civil commitment warrant, Massachusetts State Police said. He refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the house.

State police said the building caught fire after the man barricaded himself inside. Aerial footage from NBC Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed heavy smoke coming from the building, with fire crews working to contain the flames.

Police said around 2:40 p.m. that they had located the man's body on the first floor of the building. Crews are now working to remove the body from the home.

Leominster High School on Granite Street was temporarily in "shelter in place" mode due to the police activity in the area but that has since been lifted.

The incident remains under investigation.