Clinton Speaks at Harvard on Diplomacy as Secretary of State

Hillary Clinton visited Harvard University Friday to talk about her time as secretary of state, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The former Democratic presidential candidate participated in an interview as part of the American Secretaries of State Project, a join venture of the Kennedy School, Law School and Business School.

Clinton also took part in a "Fireside Chat" with students from Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

Launched in 2012, the American Secretaries of State Project hopes to interview all living former U.S. secretaries of state about their experiences conducting international negotiations while in office, the Crimson reported.

Clinton served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.

It was Clinton's second speaking engagement at an instituation of higher education in less than 24 hours. She also stopped by Wellesley University, her alma mater, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Thursday night.

Ashley Funk, who graduated from Wellesley College in 2016, told NBC News that Clinton reminisced of her time at the school and spoke "extensively" about the value of working in public service.

Funk said Clinton "encouraged us to stay resilient, stubborn, and grateful throughout our careers."

"One of my favorite quotes was 'Do not underestimate the value of stubbornness,'" she said.