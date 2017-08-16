Hope Hicks will be named interim communications director until a permanent person is named, two administration officials tell NBC News.
The announcement comes just over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was removed from the post after an 11-day stint.
Hicks has been by President Donald Trump's side since the day Trump launched his campaign. She is considered a true loyalist, one of the qualities that matters most to the president.
Published 1 minute ago