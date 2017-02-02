Record 15M Americans Hit by Identity Fraud in 2016: Study | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Record 15M Americans Hit by Identity Fraud in 2016: Study

Fraud online and through the phone rose 40 percent

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Identity fraud hit record highs last year, with 15.4 million affected.

    Identity fraud hit a record 15.4 million Americans last year, NBC News reported. The number is up 16 percent from 2015, according to a study from Javelin Strategy and Research.

    Despite widespread efforts to fight identity theft, crooks successfully netted two million more victims and stole $16 billion.  

    "Criminals are getting much better at committing fraud online," said Al Pascual, research director and head of fraud and security at Javelin Strategy & Research. "Their skill sets are improving and the tools that they're using are much more sophisticated."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 4 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices