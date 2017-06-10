Ind. Lawmaker Apologizes for ‘How Not to Be a Victim’ of Rape Post | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Ind. Lawmaker Apologizes for ‘How Not to Be a Victim’ of Rape Post

The post was met with swift criticism and sparked a week-long debate and hundreds of comments

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Indiana House of Reps Republican Caucus
    Jim Lucas, Indiana State Rep of House District 69.

    An Indiana state lawmaker issued an apology Saturday for sharing a Facebook post that critics say suggest rape victims are responsible for being attacked.

    Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 69th district, shared a photo of a handwritten letter he sent to an Indianapolis Star reporter on Monday, urging her to follow up a June 4 profile of a rape victim with a story about women “taking steps & learning how not to be a victim.”

    The letter, written on official stationary embossed with Indiana’s state seal, was met with swift criticism and sparked a week-long debate and hundreds of comments, pitting Lucas and his supporters against others who said the post advocated “victim blaming.”

    Lucas later deleted the posts and apologized, but he told the Star that the response to the posts were "totally blown out of proportion."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices