Vandals Damage Headstones at Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia

Investigators say between 75 and 100 graves at the cemetery were vandalized.

By David Chang

    Derrick Cheston

    An investigation is underway after vandals targeted a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

    On Sunday at 9:33 a.m., police responded to a report of a vandalism at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Frankford and Cheltenham avenues. Investigators say between 75 and 100 graves at the cemetery were vandalized. Officials with the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect also say the headstones at the cemetery were overturned.

    No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

    Both the Anne Frank Center as well as Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon condemned the vandalism.

    Last week vandals damaged 154 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in University City, Missouri. The incident sparked national outrage and a crowdfunding campaign that raised around $75,000 for repairs.

