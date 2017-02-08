Lay-Z-Boy is recalling about 2,500 lift chair power supplies due to a shock hazard.
The Monrow, Michigan-based company says the chair’s power supply unit can crack and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components. When that happens, it poses a shock hazard to users. La-Z-Boy says it has not received any reports of injuries.
The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position.
The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift Model 1HL562 and Power Lift Model 1ML562, and Luxury-Lift Models 1LF505 and 1LF819. They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.
The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box measuring approximately 6 inches by 3 1/2 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Only power supplies with LOT #150113 are included in this recall. The model name, model number and lot number are printed on the back of the power supply.
The chairs were sold at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and third party furniture stores nationwide, and online at la-z-boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $1,900 and $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170 and provided free under warranty as replacements for use with previously-purchased chairs.
The furniture company said consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies to power the lift chairs and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply. Customers can call La-Z-Boy toll-free at 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.