Nurse Killed in London Bridge Attack 'Ran Towards Danger'

Authorities have identified a second victim in the deadly London Bridge terror attack, and her family said Tuesday said she died "as she ran towards danger," NBC News reported.

Australian Kirsty Boden, 28, was living and working in the British capital when three people began a rampage on London Bridge Saturday, driving into a crowd before getting out and stabbing at bystanders in a nearby market. Boden worked at a hospital nearby.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life," her family said in a statement released by the London Metropolitan Police.

They said they were proud of her selfless actions, while the chief nurse at Guy’s and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, which runs her hospital, called Boden an "outstanding nurse" and a "one in a million" member of staff "who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care."



At Least 7 Killed in London Terror Attack