Majority of EU Nations Support Trump Travel Ban: Poll

In this file photo, President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington.

The majority of Europeans would support a Trump-like travel ban on immigration from predominantly Muslim countries, according to a poll, NBC reported.

About 55 percent of the 10,000 surveyed across 10 countries agree that immigration from predominantly Muslim countries should be halted. Chatham House, the London-based think tank that conducted the poll, called the findings “striking and sobering.”

The poll comes after a string of terrorist attacks over the last 18 months that have caused tensions across Europe as countries decide how to manage their borders.

Majorities in eight of the 10 countries supported a Trump-like ban, including Poland at 71 percent, Germany at 53 percent, United Kingdom at 47 percent and Spain at 41 percent.

