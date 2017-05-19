Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Cockpit of LA to Hawaii Flight

A man is led away in handcuffs by FBI agents after allegedly attempting to enter the cockpit on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Friday, May 19, 2017.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit of an American Airlines plane from Los Angeles to Hawaii, officials said.

The man was escorted off American Airlines Flight 31, after it landed safely at 11:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to a statement from the airline.

A government source confirmed that he had been loitering near the restroom, carrying a laptop. Flight attendants asked him to return to his seat and he refused, the source said.

The passenger then seemed to lunge towards the cockpit door, according to the source, and that's when several passengers subdued him.

He was arrested on the ground by the FBI, the government source said.

The flight, which originated from Los Angeles, was to arrive in Honolulu about noon. The flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 8:34 a.m. local time.

Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu. We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews. I've never seen anything like this. #cnn #fbi #usa #homelandsecurity #hawaii #news A post shared by bplus.noisefloor.dnb (@bplus.noisefloor.dnb) on May 19, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

The series of events leading up to the arrest began at 2:45 a.m. at LAX, police said.

Police there responded to a radio call of a passenger going through a door from the Terminal 5 concourse that led out onto the airfield ramp.

The man, identified as Anil Uskanil, 25, that NBC News said is a Turkish national, was immediately spotted by a contractor and detained, officials said.

Uskanil, who was a ticketed passenger on an American Airlines flight, had gone through TSA screening. Police said Uskanil had been drinking but did not meet the criteria for being drunk in public.

Uskanil was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing, cited, given a pending court date and released from custody.