Philippine Casino Locked Down Amid Reports of Gunfire

Smoke is seen above Resorts World Manila, which was locked down Thursday, June 1, 2017, amid reports of gunfire and an explosion.

A casino and event center in the Philippine capital of Manila is on lockdown amid reports of gunfire and explosions Thursday.

Resorts World Manila said in a series of tweets that it is on lockdown and working with national police.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," said a message on the verified account.

The U.S. State Department is urging people to avoid the area, which is near the airport.

Unverified reports on social media indicated gunfire and explosions in the area.

