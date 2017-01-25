Mar-a-Lago Membership Fee Doubles to $200,000

This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. The initiation fee for the resort has doubled to $200,000, CNBC reported.

Mar-a-Lago, the Trump organization's Palm Beach resort, has doubled its membership fee to $200,000, CNBC reported.

The increase began on Jan. 1, according to people close to the resort. It had been considering raising the price for some time, they said. Members have access to a beach club, pools, restaurant, tennis courts, and more, as well as the possibility of mingling with President Donald Trump.

The fee hike drew criticism from many, including Barack Obama’s former ethics lawyer.

While there’s no way of knowing whether membership demand has increased, the initiation fee remained at $100,000 from 2012 until January. Members pay $14,000 per year in annual dues on top of their initiation fee.