Mike Pence Picks Up Wife's Ice Cream From Maryland Safeway

Vice president-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence embrace at Republican president-elect Donald Trump's election night event. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Soon-to-be Vice President Mike Pence makes emergency ice cream runs just like the rest of us -- except for the gang of Secret Service agents trailing him, of course.

Pence confirmed a Washington Post report Thursday that said he was spotted at a Safeway store not far from the Chevy Chase house he is renting until he moves into the United States Naval Observatory.

He tweeted, "I can confirm that when Mrs. Pence asks me to pick up ice cream, I pick up ice cream."

A shopper who saw Pence told the Post the Vice President-elect grapped two half-gallon tubs of Turkey Hill brand ice cream.

"Pence shook hands with a cashier on the way out but otherwise went undisturbed. He left in a convoy of three SUVs," the report said.

The report did not say which ice cream flavors Pence bought.