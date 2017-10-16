Mississippi School Board Pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' From Reading List - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Mississippi School Board Pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' From Reading List

The Sun Herald reported that a reader said the decision stems from the book's use of the n-word

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mississippi School Board Pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' From Reading List
    Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images, File
    A file photo from an event celebrating Harper Lee and "To Kill A Mockingbird" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on April 13, 2015, in New York City.

    The school board in Biloxi, Mississippi, has pulled "To Kill a Mockingbird" from an eighth-grade reading list after receiving complaints about wording in the book, NBC News reported. 

    Last week, Kenny Holloway, the board's vice president, said there was language in the book that "makes people uncomfortable."

    "We can teach the same lesson with other books," Holloway said, according to the The Sun Herald newspaper. "It's still in our library. But they're going to use another book in the eighth-grade course."

    The Biloxi School District didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Paddington Bear Dances with the Duchess of Cambridge

    [NATL] Paddington Bear Dances with the Duchess of Cambridge

    Paddington Bear shared a dance with the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, at a charity event the Royals were hosting at the famous Paddington Station, where the iconic children's book character got his name.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 5:05 PM EDT on Oct 16, 2017 | Updated at 5:17 PM EDT on Oct 16, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices