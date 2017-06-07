Mother of Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner: 'She's Not a Threat' | NBC Connecticut
Mother of Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner: 'She's Not a Threat'

Winner has allegedly admitted to the accusations she leaked a document, but her lawyer says he hasn't seen a confession

    Family photo
    Reality Lee Winner is seen in this undated family photo.

    The family of National Security Agency intelligence contractor Reality Winner, who is accused of leaking a highly classified document about Russian interference in the U.S. election, is speaking out in defense of the 25-year-old, NBC News reported.

    "She would not jeopardize anybody's safety. She would not, I can tell you that for certainty," mother Billie Davis-Winner said Tuesday. "She's not a threat to anyone. She's not a violent person."

    Winner is charged with providing the document detailing how Russian hackers may have targeted a voter software company and more than 100 local election officials to the online news organization The Intercept.

    Winner has admitted to the accusations but has not entered a plea, according to the Department of Justice. But Winner’s attorney, Titus Thomas Nichols, told The Associated Press that "if there is a confession, the government has not shown it to me."

