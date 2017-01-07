Monster Winter Storm Cripples South, Kills 3 Across U.S.

Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in treacherous ice across the South Saturday, threatening to paralyze transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City, NBC News reported.

Three died from weather-related causes in Oregon, Kentucky and Maine, according to The Weather Channel.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia were forecast to see up to a foot of snow while roads in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama were coated in ice, leading to hundreds of accidents. Charlotte, North Carolina, reported Saturday morning that 35 accidents, some with minor injuries, had occurred since 10 p.m. Friday.