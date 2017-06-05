'Multiple Fatalities' Reported in Orlando-Area Shooting

Crews have responded to the area, where they say the scene has been contained after the morning incident.

Officials responded to a shooting scene outside of Orlando early Monday that resulted in multiple fatalities, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the scene was contained, but did confirm that multiple people had been killed: "Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate."

NBC affiliate WESH-TV is reporting the shooting took place just before 8 a.m. at a warehouse just north of the city.

