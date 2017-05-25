NOAA Predicts Above-Normal 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season | NBC Connecticut
NOAA Predicts Above-Normal 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The agency foresees two to four major hurricanes in 2017

    The agency will state how many storms they think the country will deal with during Hurricane Season, which starts next week.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-normal 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, with between 11 and 17 named storms.

    NOAA is giving a 45 percent probability for an above-normal season, with a 35 percent probability for a near-normal hurricane season and a 20 percent probability for a below-normal season.

    Between five to nine hurricanes are predicted, along with two to four major hurricanes.

    An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

    "The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region," said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

    The 2016 season was the most active since 2012, with 15 named storms, including 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

