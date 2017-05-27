Noose Found in Tree Near Smithsonian Museum

...The District Government in particular @DCPoliceDept will assist the @Smithsonian in any way possible & we ask the public to do the same. https://t.co/jYzX8sJdxP

...come to learn more about who we are, celebrate our diversity and leave inspired to improve their lives, communities and country... https://t.co/jYzX8sJdxP

It is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life.. https://t.co/jYzX8sJdxP

A noose was found hanging in a tree near one of the Smithsonian museums on the National Mall in Washington, officials say.

The noose was found Friday evening near the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, U.S. Park Police said in a statement issued Saturday.

A Smithsonian police officer spotted the symbol of racist violence "inside the dense canopy of a tree" west of the museum. Officials do not know for how long it was there.

"The Smithsonian is committed to be a welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for all," Smithsonian Secretary David J. Skorton wrote in an email to his staff. "I know you join me in deploring this act."



Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reacted on Twitter.





A criminal investidation is underway. Anyone with information for police is asked to call (202) 610-7500, or (202) 610-8737.

The Symbolism of the Noose

The noose was used as a symbol of racist intimidation on the campuses of American University and University of Maryland. Here's a brief look at the history of the symbol. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.