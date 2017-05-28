North Korea’s Media Says Anti-Aircraft Weapon Tested

A stack of scrapped missiles displayed at a war museum on May 2, 2005 in Seoul, South Korea.

North Korean media claimed on Saturday that the country had tested a "a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon," NBC News reported.

The country's state-run KCNA said that Kim Jong Un watched the test and that defects in the system have been fixed.

Reports of the new test come amid heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula and following international condemnation of several banned ballistic missile tests carried out so far this year.

Experts say some of the North's claims about its anti-aircraft systems are doubtful and that the latest claim may be an exaggeration.