Constituents speak-out and rally supporting the Affordable Care Act, organized by MoveOn.org outside Sen. Pat Toomey's office on Dec. 20, 2016, in Philadelphia.

About 18 million people would lose or drop their health insurance in the first year after Obamacare is repealed, the Congressional Budget Office reported Tuesday.

The nonpartisan federal agency also found that health insurance premiums would spike another 20 to 25 percent, NBC News reported. Within 10 years, 32 million more people would be without health insurance, the CBO projects.

Without a replacement, health care costs overall would continue to rise every year, as would the number of people going without health insurance, according to the projection

Premiums would continue to go up, as well.