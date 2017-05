Student Killed on Md. Campus in 'Unprovoked' Attack: Police

A student who attended Bowie State University was killed after he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on the University of Maryland College Park campus early Saturday morning, police said.

A student who attended Bowie State University was killed after he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on the University of Maryland College Park campus early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was with two friends near Montgomery Hall on Regents Drive at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning when he was attacked by a University of Maryland student, police said. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the assault involved a knife, but it was not immediately clear if the victim was stabbed.

The altercation appeared to be random and unprovoked.



University police responded and took the male suspect into custody, authorities said. Charges of first-degree and second-degree murder against him are pending.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. Police said the identity of the victim would be released after the family was notified, and the suspect's identity would be released after charges were officially filed against him.

University of Maryland police Chief David Mitchell said the suspect had been drinking but would not comment on what effect, if any, that had on the incident.

The president of Bowie State University, Mickey Burnim, said counseling services will be available to students and a moment of silence will be observed during the school's commencement on Tuesday.

"Our first thoughts of condolence go to the family for this tremendous loss of a son, who had the promise of a bright future. Our prayers of concern also extend to those within the Bowie State University community as we try to cope with this tragic loss of life.

"As we struggle to deal with our emotions, let’s find appropriate ways to express our sorrow and hope for justice. Let’s remember our words and actions have the power to heal and the power to hurt. Let's strive to use our actions to bring comfort and peace."

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said, in a statement, commencement exercises at UMd. on Sunday would also have a moment of silence.

"Words cannot express my deep anguish over this horrific tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, and to the entire Bowie State community. I ask that every member of our campus community join me in keeping the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

"There is strength in our unity as we grieve. For this reason and in solidarity with the Bowie State community, we will honor a moment of silence to begin tomorrow's commencement exercises.

"In addition, counselors are available (Saturday) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Counseling Center in Shoemaker Hall for any members of our community who need support."