Oprah Winfrey interviewed at "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations." Winfrey, dubbed the "Queen of All Media", has been ranked the richest African-American of the 20th century, the greatest black philanthropist in American history, and is currently North America's first and only multi-billionaire black person.

Oprah 2020?

The media mogul may consider a run for president now that another TV star has proven that prior government experience isn't necessary for the job.

Oprah Winfrey seemed to suggest that she's shifted her thoughts on a presidential run of her own, with a thinly veiled reference to President Donald Trump, in a video clip published Wednesday of Bloomberg's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations."

"I never considered the question even a possibility," she said, when asked if she ever considered a run.

Rubenstein said it's clear that experience running the government isn't a prerequisite, since Trump was elected without ever serving in office.

"I thought 'Oh, gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough.' And now I'm thinking, '...Oh...Oh!'" Winfrey replied, with an intrigued look on her face as the audience applauded.

Days after Trump won the election, filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and voiced support for a Winfrey run.

"Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah or Tom Hanks," he said. "Why don't we run beloved people?"

Winfrey campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008 and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race.