Pence Creates PAC ahead of 2018, 2020 Elections

Vice President Mike Pence is launching a fundraising PAC of his own, the "Great America Committee," to advance his political interests, like helping Republican candidates ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, NBC News reported.

It is the first time a sitting vice president has formed such a separate political arm. The paperwork was filed with the FEC Wednesday.

The PAC will be used to cover the costs of Pence's travel aboard Air Force Two to campaign for his party's candidates around the country.

A source close to the vice president dismissed the notion that the PAC is laying the groundwork for Pence to run for president in 2020: "Don't read into 2020 as anything other than his running for re-election as vice president in 2020 and supporting other candidates."